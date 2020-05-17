Study also shows marriage rates are down 17 per cent

Dubai: Dubai has witnessed a 35 per cent decrease in Emirati divorce rates since 2016, according to a report by the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), it was announced on Sunday.

The study conducted in collaboration with the Dubai Statistics Centre and Dubai Courts, shows that per 1,000 Emiratis divorce rates had dropped from 3.76 in 2016 to 2.44 in 2019.

There was also a 17 per cent decrease in Emiratis getting married in the first place from 11.47 in 2016 to 9.47 in 2019.

An infographic detailing the CDA study on Emirati divorce and marriage rates Image Credit: CDA

Cases only involved relationships where both parties or at least one was Emirati.

Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO of the Social Care and Development Sector at the CDA, said the decrease in marriage rates wasn’t too concerning.

“This is because we are still a young country and have a large percentage of young people,” he said. “The CDA remains steadfast in its commitment to work closely with its partners in the move to develop plans that seek to increase awareness on the repercussions of early marriages and to support those coming to marriage to increase these percentage rates,” he added.

Bin Huraiz said that rates were recorded were similar to global averages.