The two sides collaborate on clinical, academic and preventive care

Mumbai: India’s Apollo Hospitals Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to explore collaboration opportunities in the field of healthcare and healthcare technology.

Humaid Al Qutami, DHA’s Director General and antosh Marathe, COO, Apollo Hospitals signed the MoU at Apollo Hospitals’ Navi Mumbai facility.

Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, reiterated the commitment of the integrated healthcare provider to associate with DHA on clinical, academic and preventive healthcare.

Al Qutami appreciated the efforts of Apollo Hospitals Group and stated that DHA values such partnerships and clinical collaboration.

Speaking to the visiting delegates, Dr Reddy complimented the immense progress made by Dubai and the UAE in healthcare and other fields.

Dr Reddy stated that such collaborations are the need of the hour considering the ever-changing non-communicable disease burden the world is facing today. The ceremony took place in the presence of Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Al Jalah Al Taneji, Consul General of UAE in Mumbai, Dr Younis Kazim, CEO, Dubai Healthcare Corporation and a senior delegation from DHA. Jithu Jose, Vice President- International Division and Shubhra Singhal, UAE Representative of Apollo Hospitals, were also present on behalf of Apollo Hospitals.