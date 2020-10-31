Brigadier Al Naqbi called on drivers to cooperate with traffic officers to ensure road safety. Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police Traffic and Patrols Department has activated all the radars in the emirate to monitor drivers who fail to maintain lane discipline.

Brigadier Ahmad Al Sum Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, stated that a monitoring device has been activated at all traffic light intersections in the emirate, where a violation will be issued according to Article 86 of the Traffic Law, which states that a light vehicle that does not abide by compulsory traffic lane movement shall be fined Dh400. He stressed the need to adhere to traffic signs and instructions on the road.

Road safety

Brigadier Al Naqbi called on drivers to cooperate with traffic officers to ensure road safety, by following traffic laws and regulations in order to maintain and enhance security and safety. He explained that surveillance cameras at intersections monitor a number of violations, such as jumping the red light signal and vehicles crossing the intersection at high speeds, whether crossing during the time of the green signal or otherwise. Violations adhering to the mandatory lane when turning were also photographed and monitored.

Stay in lane

Brigadier Al Naqbi stressed that drivers must drive in the designated lane without changing the direction of the vehicle towards the right or to the left in the distance before intersections.