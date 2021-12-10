Abu Dhabi: More than Dh40 million has been paid to resolve the financial disputes of 2,490 workers in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police said on Thursday.
The disputes, which were resolved in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), pertained to workers in a number of companies.
The Abu Dhabi Police Labour Crisis Team worked with ADJD’s Labour Court to promptly address the workers’ financial concerns, said Brigadier Al Amiri, chairman of the Labour Crisis Committee in the emirate
“We continue with our efforts based on the directives of our wise leadership to preserve worker rights in accordance with international law and ensure that all disputes are resolved in an amicable manner. These efforts also create awareness among companies and private organisations to preserve worker rights,” Al Amiri said.