2 Asian workers walk away with bumper prizes in annual songfest in held in their camp

DUBAI: The Dubai Asset Management labour accommodation in Al Quoz 1 erupted in joy as two Indian workers walked way with Dh35,000 worth of gold at the annual Western Union Camp Ka Champ (Champ of the Camp) singing contest on October 17.

Mustakkin Sheikh and Swaim Mitu, who work for Voltas, bagged the coveted Antakshari competition which tested knowledge and speed as well as singing ability of teams.

Uday Bhan and Kundan Tiwari from Easa Saleh Al Gurg emerged first runners up while Aziz and Naieem representing Al Hammad group had to remain content with the third spot.

Jaspreet Singh from HBPS who delighted the 3,000 strong with renditions of popular Bollywood songs was crowned the Surila Singer and won a cash prize of Dh7,000 in the individual category while Lovepreet Singh (Bu Haleeba)

and Zulfikar Ali (IPS) took the first and second spot winning Dh1,500 each.

Since its launch in 2007, the Western Union Camp ka Champ has fulfilled the dreams of over 40 workers by allowing them to showcase their talent.

Auditions for this year’s contest were held across numerous camps in the country with more than 4,000 workers turning up to show their singing prowess.

“Most migrants in the country are away from their families and work hard to support loved ones back home," said Salma Massoud, Digital Go to Market Lead, Middle East and Africa, Western Union.

"They play a fundamental role in the lives of their families and communities, paying for things like education, healthcare, food, rent and other basic needs. Through Camp ka Champ, we hope to give them an opportunity to express their passion, live their dreams and inspire others,” Massoud added.