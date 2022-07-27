Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents against offering rides to others without a permit, which can see a Dh3,000 fine imposed on offenders.
In addition, the private vehicle used to offer rides for a fee, without appropriate licences, will be impounded for 30 days, while the driver will be given 24 black traffic points.
Safety measure
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police has also urged residents to opt for authorised modes of transport for their own safety.
The force is currently cooperating with Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), to apprehend offenders. Colonel Mubarak Awad bin Mahirom, director of transportation security at Abu Dhabi Police, said the force has intensified patrols to curb such violations.
In Abu Dhabi, motorists are only permitted to offer rides for a fee in private vehicles if they are registered with ride-sharing companies. Vehicles must also first meet a number of hygiene and safety regulations.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgeOm6WLwBl/