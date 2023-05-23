Dubai: In recognition of the Dubai Police’s efforts to promote science and knowledge in the emirate, the American University in the Emirates (AUE) recently offered full master’s scholarships, valued at Dh1.5 million, to the members of Dubai Police Council of College and University Students.
This initiative came to pay tribute to the commitment and tireless efforts exerted by the members of the Dubai Police Council of College and University Students in supporting students’ environment with educational, sports, and entertainment activities and events through various initiatives and programmes, in addition to adopting and investing in students’ projects and research, which contributes to strengthening policing and security system in Dubai.
Investment in community
Prof. Muthanna Abdul Razzaq, President and CEO of AUE, commended the council members for enhancing communication with student communities through joint events, activities, and initiatives.
He highlighted their investment in students’ abilities, embracing their talents and creativity, and developing projects and initiatives that serve the community while enhancing its culture and understanding of contemporary challenges. “We’re proud to cooperate with Dubai Police, one of the leading police agencies in institutional work,” he added.
Incentive
Captain Dr. Hamed Abdullah Murad, General Supervisor of the Dubai Police Council of College and University Students, expressed his gratitude to AUE for the generous gesture, emphasising that it serves as a significant incentive for the council to continue its efforts to create a motivating and creative environment that invests in the potential of young people.
The council provides support and guidance to students on their projects, facilitating the exchange of opinions and suggestions between both parties to identify the most significant projects and scientific research submitted by students. This collaboration ultimately serves the institutional work system and addresses police and security challenges.