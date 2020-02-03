big ticket
Dubai / Abu Dhabi. The winner of the the "dream" Dh12 million, series 212, is being drawn live right now.

100k winner
Dh100,000 winner

Indian, Premkumar Pillai, who bought Ticket No. 299414. Resident of Dubai.

Dh90,000 winner

Pakistan, Hedayatullah Khan, who bought Ticket No. 193219. Resident of Al Ain.

Dh80,000 winner

Filipino, Donny Peralta Ricafort, who bought Ticket No. 165825. Resident of Abu Dhabi.

On-the-spot winner

Indian, Nilesh, who bought Ticket No. 1661. He won a return flight ticket (to anywhere in the world).

Winner of Dh70,000 prize

Filipino, Jose Manansala, who bought Ticket No. 291812. Resident of Abu Dhabi.

Winner of Dh60,000 prize

Indian Shadullah Mohammed, who bought Ticket No. 144332. Resident of Dubai.

Winner of Dh50,000 prize

Kenyan Robert Nadengu, who bought Ticket No. 144890. He works in Dubai.