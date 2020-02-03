Dubai / Abu Dhabi. The winner of the the "dream" Dh12 million, series 212, is being drawn live right now.
Winners
Dh100,000 winner
Indian, Premkumar Pillai, who bought Ticket No. 299414. Resident of Dubai.
Dh90,000 winner
Pakistan, Hedayatullah Khan, who bought Ticket No. 193219. Resident of Al Ain.
Dh80,000 winner
Filipino, Donny Peralta Ricafort, who bought Ticket No. 165825. Resident of Abu Dhabi.
On-the-spot winner
Indian, Nilesh, who bought Ticket No. 1661. He won a return flight ticket (to anywhere in the world).
Winner of Dh70,000 prize
Filipino, Jose Manansala, who bought Ticket No. 291812. Resident of Abu Dhabi.
Winner of Dh60,000 prize
Indian Shadullah Mohammed, who bought Ticket No. 144332. Resident of Dubai.
Winner of Dh50,000 prize
Kenyan Robert Nadengu, who bought Ticket No. 144890. He works in Dubai.