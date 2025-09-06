GOLD/FOREX
Dh100million UAE Lottery: Aruba expat wins Dh100,000 without checking tickets, strikes twice

Here is how he found out he won again, 20 years after his first lottery success

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Nicholas Lobbrecht
Nicholas Lobbrecht

Dubai: Sometimes, luck finds lottery buyers twice, even if they don’t check their tickets. That is exactly what happened to an Aruba expat in the UAE who recently won Dh100,000 from the UAE Lottery, 20 years after his first lottery win.

Nicholas Lobbrecht, who has been living in the UAE since 2013, described his shock when notified of the win: “I got a call from you guys. I was surprised! I still couldn’t believe this was true,” he said in an interview with the organisers.

'Rebuying day'

Interestingly, winning lotteries is not new for Nicholas. “In 2005, I won a lottery in my country,” he said, showing that fortune seems to follow him, even when he doesn’t seem to be actively seeking it.

Nicholas revealed that he rarely checks his tickets. “I normally would not check my tickets. I will only check the ticket on the day that I will rebuy the ticket. So, on that day, I was notified that I was a lucky winner, and (it was the) same here.”

Chasing bigger dreams

Despite his laid-back approach, Nicholas is already aiming for the UAE Lottery’s grand prize. “I’m going for the extra zeros, yes, for sure, I will continue playing,” he said, referring to the Dh100 million jackpot.

