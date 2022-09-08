Abu Dhabi: One Emirati family that has demonstrated care and commitment to the education of their children will stand to win a Dh100,000 prize as part of the 16th edition of the Khalifa Award for Education.
The announcement was made following a meeting of the award’s General Secretariat in the capital, where officials said the upcoming edition will feature prizes in 17 categories. Notable categories include the award for research excellence in early learning, as well as a prize for the best early learning programmes and curricula.
Accepting nominations
Dr Amal Al Afifi, the award’s secretary general, told Gulf News that the nomination period for the award has just been launched.
“We will begin accepting nominees now, with the award being given in early 2023. As in previous years, we will recognise a distinguished personality who has helped further education, as well as a distinguished Emirati family that has championed education among its members,” she said.
Hamid Ibrahim, another member of the award’s executive committee, announced that the prize had developed an integrated system of smart electronic applications that enhance the interaction between the award and various educational institutions. The apps will enable award nominees to easily communicate with the General Secretariat.
Nominations will be accepted until January 31, 2023 through the awards website.
Prestigious award
The Khalifa Award has encouraged excellence in education in UAE and the Arab World for nearly two decades. Dedicated teachers, authors, community organisations, educational personalities and families have been recognised for their works, as well as their efforts in furthering knowledge. Winners receive a total of more than Dh3 million in financial prizes, as well as trophies and certificates of appreciation.