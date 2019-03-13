Afra Al Basti Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) helped around 611 victims of child abuse since its establishment in 2007 to the end of 2018, it revealed on Wednesday while launching its 10th annual campaign to prevent child abuse.

Afra Al Basti, director-general of DFWAC, said the help involved providing shelter or providing psychosocial support to external cases that did not need shelter.

DFWC is launching its annual campaign, in conjunction with the Emirati Children’s Day (March 15), under the slogan ‘Protect Childhood’. The campaign will last till the end of April.

DFWAC is the first licensed non-profit shelter in the UAE for women and children victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. It was established in July 2007 to offer victims immediate protection and support services in accordance with international human rights obligations.

This year’s campaign focuses on raising awareness of the impact of parents on their children’s childhood and future, and how every memory affects their lives, psychological and social stability as they grow up.

The campaign, sponsored by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Dubai Courts, highlights the impact by presenting stories of a number of older people about their childhood, and how it remained engraved in their memory and influenced their lives.

The campaign highlights these stories through video clips that are played at cinemas and promotional displays in various areas of Dubai, as well as on social media.

Al Basti said the foundation chose to launch its campaign in conjunction with the Emirati Children’s Day, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to protect children’s rights, praising the efforts exerted by the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, who launched this initiative.

Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said: “DEWA chose to be a gold sponsor of DFWAC’s child protection awareness campaign as a part of it efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to promote family stability in society, invest in new generations and achieve the objectives of the Dubai 2021 Plan to build a cohesive society based on cohesive families and communities.”