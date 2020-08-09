Dubai: UAE residents who own electric vehicles can now use blockchain eco-system introduced by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to obtain transactions including EV Green Charger registration, charging, billing and settlement on a trusted blockchain eco-system.
According to DEWA, the system will enable faster, safer, and more efficient transaction management, as well as saving time and effort. “This step supports our efforts to achieve the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the efficiency of government performance by transforming 50 per cent of federal government transactions to blockchain by 2021,” Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.
“It is also in alignment with the Dubai Blockchain Strategy, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, to transform Dubai’s government into the world’s first government to conduct all its applicable transactions to blockchain by 2020,” he added.
Green initiative
Through the EV Green Charger initiative, DEWA strives to encourage the use of environmentally friendly electric vehicles to protect the environment. DEWA provides more than 240 EV stations across different locations in Dubai. It also provides free charging for non-commercial EV owners until 31 December 2021. This is exclusive to DEWA’s public charging stations and does not apply to home chargers. Commercially registered users such as government, semi-government, and private organisations are being charged a tariff of 29 fils per kilowatt hour.