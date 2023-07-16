Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has extended the deadline for submitting research papers for the first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Solar Conference 2023.

It is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region, specialising in solar energy. The event features the largest exhibition in the region in the energy, water, green development, sustainability and related sectors and is one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide.

DEWA is organising the event from November 15 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

On Sunday, DEWA said researchers and scientists can still submit their research papers during the late submission period, which ends on August 1. This can be done through the website of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park Innovation Centre.

Those interested in attending the conference can benefit from the early bird registration until July 31. DEWA provides additional discounts for students and members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

DEWA said it has received submissions from numerous experts and researchers representing 95 global universities and research centres from 36 countries to participate in the MENA Solar Conference 2023.

Boosting clean energy

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, pointed out that the unlimited support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has made DEWA one of the most important contributors to the development of the clean and renewable energy sector around the world. He stated that the MENA Solar Conference 2023 serves as a prime platform for showcasing the latest innovations, research papers, and scientific discoveries in solar energy.

Scientists, researchers, investors, and international keynote speakers will exchange knowledge and insights and discuss breakthrough ideas and research. It is expected to witness a massive turnout as it is held before the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), the largest international climate event. The UAE will host COP28 at Expo City Dubai in November. MENA Solar Conference will also take place in conjunction with the 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2023, which is organised by DEWA from 15-17 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Al Tayer said that DEWA attaches great importance to research and development in sustainability and renewable energy, which includes PV solar power and CSP, hydroelectric power, green hydrogen, and more. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Wide range of topics