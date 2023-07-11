Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the introduction of a Delivery Riders Hub pilot project, which will be implemented in Abu Dhabi in September 2023.
The initiative has been developed in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Government entities, the private sector and non-profit organisations, as part of DMT’s efforts to enhance the public appearance of the city, improve the quality of life in Abu Dhabi and promote the emirate as a preferred global destination to live, work and invest.
The new project aims to provide a suitable work environment for delivery motorcycle riders by allocating safe spaces with shaded waiting areas, comfortable seating equipped with air conditioning and drinking water facilities. These provisions will enhance their working conditions, especially during the summer months.
Hamad Al Mutawa, Executive Director of the Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT, said: “The pilot project reflects the department’s commitment to enhancing the public appearance of Abu Dhabi city and improving the quality of life and wellbeing of the emirate’s community. It aims to provide a suitable and motivating working environment for delivery drivers by providing safe spaces, shaded waiting areas with comfortable seating, air conditioning and drinking water facilities. By investing in improving the working conditions of bike drivers, we contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a smart and inclusive city for all.”
The initiative came following a number of interviews conducted with delivery drivers to understand the main issues and challenges they face during work. The project will be implemented on E25 street because it is one of the hotspots for restaurants and cafes. The new hubs, which were designed to be easily produced and assembled, can accommodate 10 to 15 individuals.
The project offers several benefits for the delivery motorcyclists. It ensures the safety of the drivers by providing parking spaces for their motorcycles and resolves the issue of the vehicles occupying pedestrian paths, thus preventing them from being issued with traffic fines. Additionally, it addresses the problem of delays in food delivery, while the hubs can be used generate revenue by using them as advertising and promotional locations.