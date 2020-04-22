Image for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: A Dubai delivery motorcycle driver was killed in a traffic accident on intersection at Al Wasl road on Tuesday caused by a drunk driver.

An official at Dubai Police, said the incident occurred at 9:30am as the Asian victim was waiting at a red traffic signal when a driver in a vehicle crashed him and crossed the red signal.

“The delivery man was waiting the signal to turn green when another Asian driver crashed him. Police and ambulance went to the scene and transferred the victim to hospital but he died due to severe injuries,” the official told Gulf News.

Dubai Police kept the Asian driver under custody and initial reports showed that he was under the influence of alcohol.