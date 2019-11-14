300 will take part in sweep along streets in Naif and Al Nahda

Dubai: The Dawoodi Bohra Community in Dubai will participate in a clean up operation along Naif Road in Deira and Baghdad Street in Al Nahda from 6.45am to 7.30am on Friday. The community have been carrying out at least two clean up drives along Dubai’s streets for the last 11 years in line with Dubai Municipality’s Clean up the World campaign.

Shabbir Abbas, managing board member of the Bohra Community in Dubai said about 300 people from the local community would be taking part. The entire Dawoodi Bohra community as a whole consists of 14,500 members in Dubai alone, he added.

“We do this to support local iniatiatives and to try and spread awareness of the importance of keeping our local community clean,” said Abbas.