How has Dabur’s move of setting up a base in the Northern Emirates facilitated the brand’s expansion plans in the UAE and the region?

Dabur today is one of the most trusted names globally and among the world’s largest Ayurveda and natural healthcare companies. We are a 137-year-old multinational brand offering a strong portfolio of over 250 natural, herbal and Ayurveda-based products.

Dabur International was established in 2004 as a subsidiary of Dabur India to take Dabur to the global stage. We have 20 manufacturing plants globally, of which four are in the Middle East and Africa – RAK, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa. The RAK plant is Dabur’s largest manufacturing unit outside India having a capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum.

The most significant reason for establishing our factory in RAK is certainly the business-friendly policies of the RAK government, having a localised supply chain to reduce time to market and products that cater to the needs of the local population with lower operating costs. Added to that, excellent infrastructure, uninterrupted FEWA Power, Saqr Port connectivity and continuous support from RAKEZ, as well as the various agencies in Ras al Khaimah, Dubai and Federal Government have helped us scale our brand portfolio and reach more consumers globally.

Which product portfolios have Dabur actively explored in recent years?

Each one of us have learnt life lessons from Covid. Right now for everyone, the priority is to be stronger, from outside and within. To protect themselves and their homes, consumers are making conscious choices of nature-based products to prevent, protect and build capabilities for the betterment of their health and well-being. We have expanded and will continue to expand our portfolio to cater to these immediate needs and also in the long term.

In this regard, Dabur’s Dermoviva Skin Care portfolio expanded with the launch of an entire Hygiene range consisting of Hand Sanitizers, Sprays and Wipes, which is a non-alcoholic formula and kills 99.9 per cent germs. Dabur Herbal Oral Care extended the portfolio with the addition of Charcoal, Black seed , Aloe and Olive variants, while our flagship brand Dabur Amla expanded into premium Amla Hair Repair Solutions and Dabur 100% Organic Virgin Coconut Oil. Vatika Naturals expanded with the launch of Sanitising Lotions, Body Wash and Hair Mist. Dabur strengthened its healthcare presence with the launch of Honitus Lozenges for relief from sore throat, Pudin Hara Capsules for aiding digestion and Rapidex Spray for Muscular Pain Relief.

We are also actively pursuing opportunities in Food Category, starting with the Real Juices & Hommade cooking range portfolio.

Has Dabur been looking at an alternative product line for the Middle East?

‘Glocal’ is part of our core strategy for the Middle East. All our regional natural products cater to the Arabs as the primary target audience. For example, the Vatika Hammam zeit range is exclusive to the region and not available elsewhere. Similarly, In our hair care range of products under Vatika, we have argan, black seed and olive as core ingredients, all very popular in this region.

How is Dabur using CSR to extend its outreach to local communities?

Our CSR initiative #DaburCares reaches out to communities and people in need through various activities throughout the year. During the pandemic with the help of various NGO such as the Royati Society, SmartLife Foundation and KMCC, we have provided essential products such as Dermoviva Sanitizers, Dabur Honey, Glucose, Dabur Chyawanprash to those in need.

This programme has already helped 25,000 families and individuals in the last one year. We are continuing our efforts in the upcoming Ramadan to reach out more than 60,000 essential products through the Royati Society.

As the CEO of a trusted global Indian brand, how do you read the growth prospects for the Northern Emirates and Dabur’s supportive role?