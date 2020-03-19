DESERT CAMP Image Credit: GN Archives

Abu Dhabi: All tour operators in Abu Dhabi have been instructed by the Department of Culture and Tourism to suspend their services and activities starting Thursday, March 19, until further notice as a COVID-19 preventive measure.

The activities include all sea cruises, desert camps, safaris and floating restaurants.

The suspension of these activities and services comes in order to guarantee the health and safety of all residents, visitors and employees of these services. The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi will deploy teams of inspectors to ensure the ban is being enforced.