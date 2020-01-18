Smart devices in use in Dubai jewellery stores since 2018

Tourists at the Dubai Gold Souq. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: No robberies were reported in Dubai jewellery stores in 2019, the police here revealed on Saturday.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, attributed this achievement to Dubai police efforts and their smart devices innovated to guard the stores since 2018.

zero %

"Last year, we have set a time-limit for 321 business licenses to implement the new security conditions as part of efforts to achieve 0% on the robbery crime index," Al-Jallaf added.

Brig. Al-Jallaf said that Dubai Police pays excellent attention to Gold Souq and jewellery stores considering the significant role they play in the economy and tourism markets in the emirate.

Accordingly, they are keen to establish strict security measures that ensure the application of safety procedures following international standards and the latest technologies supported by artificial intelligence (AI) systems.