Dubai: the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday sentenced a Bangladeshi worker to six years in jail for attempted murder after he stabbed his countryman during a heated argument.
According to official records, the 29-year-old Bangladeshi defendant fought with another expat from his country. Witnesses saw the incident at Ras Al Khor area and alerted Dubai Police.
Witness recounts
A 40-year-old Pakistani witness, who was at a nearby mosque, testified that around 7:30am, he saw the defendant hiding under stairs of a building. He was followed by the victim and the duo had a heated argument. “They slapped each other and also used brooms in their fight. The victim hit the sweeper on the defendant’s head and started bleeding from his nose. Many other residents gathered and tried to take a knife from his hand,” the witness said, according to official records.
The defendant stabbed the victim with the knife and escaped. Records did not disclose the reason behind the fight.
The verdict will be subject for appeal within 15 days.