“I went to the room and unlocked the door … when I walked in, I saw the victim lying in a pool of blood on the floor. Workers who had witnessed the incident told me that they were all drinking alcohol and were holding a farewell party for their coworker who was travelling. I was notified that the victim joked with the defendant and tossed his clothes from the balcony … the accused got angry and scuffled with the deceased. They had a heated argument and he stabbed the victim. I went down to the ground floor and found the defendant there and he was bleeding from his fingers. Police took him into custody and seized the knife that the defendant had thrown in the washroom,” he testified.