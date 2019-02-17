Dubai: A woman, who allegedly threatened to kill her husband via social media apps, is facing criminal charges in the Dubai Court of First Instance.
According to public prosecution records, the 34-year-old Filipina had a dispute with her husband, following which she allegedly threatened to kill him and insulted him through messages via WhatsApp and SnapChat in September and October 2018.
The Filipina was accused of establishing accounts in her husband’s name on Facebook and Instagram and posting "private" pictures to defame him.
“A friend told me that I have an account on Facebook and Instagram. I checked them out and discovered that the defendant had created the two accounts,” the 31-year-old Yemeni husband said in official records.
He said that the defendant sent insulting and threatening messages to him.
The husband subsequently lodged a complaint with the Al Ghusais police station. Records, however, didn’t reveal the reason behind the dispute between the couple.
Threats
During interrogation, the defendant admitted to creating the social media accounts of her husband and posting "private" pictures.
She confessed to insulting and threatening her husband on WhatsApp.
She was charged with making criminal threats and insults via WhatsApp and SnapChat, and using the Internet to publish "private" pictures of the man and his family.
The verdict is expected on February 26.