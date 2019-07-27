Image for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A woman was sentenced to six months in jail to be followed by deportation for physically assaulting a visitor over a dispute, a Dubai Court of First Instance ruled.

The 40-year-old Romanian woman was charged with physically assaulting a Russian woman, causing her 5 per cent permanent disability and issuing death threats. The 35-year-old Russian woman was also charged with using a key chain to scratch and assault the Romanian woman.

However, the court ordered to refer the Russian woman to the Misdemeanour Court to charge her with assaulting the Romanian defendant. Records revealed that in August 2018, Dubai Police were alerted about a row between two women in a residential building in the Jumeirah Beach Residences area.

A police officer testified: “I saw the two defendants in a corridor inside the building. The Russian woman claimed that she was sharing the apartment with others and the landlord asked her not to allow tenants to enter the apartment anymore. The second defendant, who was also staying in the apartment, came to take her bag.”

Covered in blood

But the Russian woman refused to let the Romanian woman enter the apartment. The Romanian still managed to enter, but then they got into an argument and started assaulting each other. The Russian woman said the Romanian woman pulled her hair, knocked her on the ground and kept assaulting her.

A female neighbour heard the commotion outside her apartment and saw the Romanian woman assaulting the Russian who was covered with blood.

“I felt she would kill her and I asked her to stop. She ignored me and I alerted the security guard,” an Irish teacher said on record.