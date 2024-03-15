Sharjah: An Indonesian woman in her 30s has been arrested in Sharjah on charges of aborting her eight-month-old foetus and disposing of the body in a garbage bin.
The incident was brought to the attention of authorities when a call was made to the national ambulance service regarding a woman experiencing ‘cardiac arrest’ and bleeding in Al Majaz area of Sharjah.
Paramedics reached the spot and too the women to the hospital and also reported the matter to Al Buhairah Police Station, prompting an investigation into a potential crime.
Subsequently, a police team conducted a search of the woman’s residence and uncovered the fetus’s body in the garbage bin. It was revealed that she had been cohabiting with her boyfriend, who was also an Asian national. Sharjah Police have taken the woman into custody and launched an investigation into the incident.