The accident claimed the lives of Ashaz, 14, Ammaar, 12, Azzaam, seven, Ayyash, five, and their family’s domestic helper, Bushra Fayaz Yahu, 49. The parents and their only daughter, who is 10, survived with injuries. The Kerala family was returning after a weekend trip to Hatta and the Liwa Festival when tragedy struck around 4.30am on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.