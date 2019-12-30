Drugs were found hidden in handle of bag and behind laptop screen

Dubai: A visitor has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after being caught smuggling heroin inside his luggage at Dubai Airport, a court heard on Monday.

The 28-year-old Pakistani visitor was found with nearly 1-kg of heroin inside his travel bag’s handle and laptop, according to official records.

The defendant claimed that an Afghan man in his home country gave him the drugs to deliver to a European in Dubai for Dh12,000.

An Emirati Customs Inspector at Terminal 3, testified that they suspected the luggage of the defendant and stopped him after he collected the bag for a routine search.

“We noticed something strange in the bag’s handle. He denied that he had hidden anything in it but later admitted that there was heroin hidden inside the handle. We found the drugs hidden in small plastic bags in the handle and in the wheels. We found more drugs hidden inside his socks,” the Emirati inspector said.

Inspectors searched his laptop and found more drugs hidden behind the screen.

“He claimed that he didn’t know who the person was in Dubai that he was meant to deliver the drugs to and that he would only contact him through WhatsApp once he arrived,” the inspector added.

The defendant was charged with smuggling and possession of 1-kg of heroin.