Ajman: An Asian man was rescued by Ajman Police while attempting to commit suicide by jumping off Sheikh Khalifa Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, director-general of Police Operations at Ajman Police, said a report was received by the operations room stating that there was a person threatening to jump off Sheikh Khalifa Bridge.
Immediately, the criminal investigations and police patrols moved to the site, and through dialogue with him, they were able to take secure hold of him.
Brig Al Matroushi said the young man was transferred to Al Hamidiyah Police Station, and upon investigation it was found that he was going through severe financial problems. He was referred to the community police to help settle his financial situation and return to a stable life.