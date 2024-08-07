DUBAI: The arrest of a university student with a collection of “private photos” of children has exposed the disturbing tactics of an online predator.

According to Dubai Police, the suspect used a popular online game to entice victims into sharing private images, offering a combination of money and in-game rewards.

The incident came to light when a child told his mother about being offered money for private photos by someone in the game’s chat room.

The mother immediately filed a report through the Electronic Investigations Department’s eCrime platform, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Around 200 photos of children were found in his possession, shocking the family of the accused.

Police believe he intended to use these photos for blackmail or harassment.

Criminal offence

Colonel Saeed Al Hajri, director of the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations, stated that the mere possession of child pornography materials is a criminal offence both inside and outside the UAE, as those involved are classified as potential offenders.

“The law is clear, and there is absolutely no justification for this disturbing behaviour... Dubai Police do not tolerate this,” he said.

The arrest of the university student is just one of three made by Dubai Police so far this year for the crime of possessing child pornography materials.

Al Hajri added that these crimes are interconnected, and the possession of child pornography materials reflects a behavioural defect, with perpetrators globally seen as potential threats to children.

Specialised team

The official noted that criminals are increasingly using the Internet to threaten, bully and share harmful pictures of children.

Dubai Police have established a specialised team to combat online crimes involving child victims. The team is staffed by professionals skilled in dealing with these offences. Al Hajri mentioned that the Anti-Rumours and Cybercrime Law includes deterrent provisions for these practices.

Preventive measures

He stressed that the absence of family supervision, lack of a positive atmosphere at home, or exposure to violence can make children more vulnerable to online predators. He highlighted preventive steps, such as educating children to be cautious in dealing with strangers online and ensuring parents strengthen their relationship with their children based on trust and friendship.

Dubai Police recently joined an international team established by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to combat online crimes against children, involving police agencies from 13 countries. The team uses the latest monitoring and follow-up programmes and has established a joint international database for maximum cooperation.

What the law saysThe Decree-Law on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes now uses the term “children” instead of “juveniles” to describe crimes affecting this group. Anyone who incites, seduces or assists a child to broadcast, prepare or send pornographic material using an information network or any information technology means shall be punished with imprisonment for not less than two years and a fine of Dh250,000-Dh1 million, or either of these penalties.

The child victim shall not be held criminally liable for any acts committed due to incitement and seduction.