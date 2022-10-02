Dubai: A group of 118 trainees from regional law enforcement agencies will engage in the latest edition of a programme for human trafficking specialists to gain investigation skills and the latest methods in detecting human trafficking rings.

During a press conference held virtually, Major General Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, and Abdul Rahman Murad, Vice President of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, announced the launch of the programme in the presence of Judge Dr Ibtisam Ali Al-Badwawi, Director of the Dubai Judicial Institute, and Hatem Ali, Regional Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The four-week programme, organised by the Dubai Police General Command and the UAE National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT), in collaboration with the UNODC and Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI), witnessed the participation of 118 trainees, of which 74 were from UAE, five from KSA, six from Bahrain, 20 from Oman, two from Kuwait, four from Qatar, three from Egypt, two from Jordan and two from Morocco.

First in region

At the conference, Maj Gen Al Murr said: “This UNODC-accredited anti-trafficking specialists programme is the first in the Arab world to teach this specialisation, to deal efficiently and professionally with everything that falls under the theme of combatting human trafficking. The programme will also support the state’s efforts to implement the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking 2016-2021.”

Reporting crime

He added: “The Dubai Police has stepped up its readiness to combat crime by opening all its communication channels to receive reports on human trafficking and labour complaints 24/7.

“The hot-line number 901 is allocated for complaints and reports on all crimes, including human trafficking. We have also added a feature to the Dubai Police official smart application where public members can report crimes at all times. It has also been offered around the clock at the Smart Police Stations, which are distributed across the emirate.”

Meanwhile, the Regional Director of the GCC Office of UNODC said: “The UAE continues to play a leading role in its exceptional commitment to combat human trafficking in the Arab world.”

He praised the efforts of the UAE, through the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking and its members, to lead the Arab region in this area, as well as its commitment to combatting human trafficking and protecting victims.

“The United Arab Emirates has been keen on developing a specialised programme that aims to prepare trainees to conduct research, investigate human trafficking crimes and care for victims.

“The programme, launched in 2015, is the first of its kind in the MENA region. With the increasing participation of members from the Gulf and Arab countries, the programme will contribute to the exchange of information and knowledge between the countries to join forces and protect borders and innocents from harm.”

The Vice President of the NCCTH said that since the formation of the Committee, the UAE has been developing a comprehensive plan to prevent crime and protect victims, which includes qualifying cadres in combatting human trafficking.

