Dubai: Dubai Police have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 13 tonnes of Captagon worth Dh3 billion. The six-member gang behind it has been arrested.
The drugs were concealed within 651 doors and 432 decorative bars.
Stuffed in 5 containers
The drugs were stuffed in five containers.
Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, thanked Dubai Police and its Commander-in-Chief Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, for their sincere and outstanding efforts in preventing the smuggling operation and safeguarding the safety of the UAE society from the menace of drugs.
“The UAE will remain vigilant against anyone attempting to disrupt the security and stability of the society. The qualitative 'Operation Storm' demonstrates the professionalism and efficiency of Dubai Police,” Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif said.
