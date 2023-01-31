Dubai: The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday has issued an alert over phone scams, warning the public not to respond to suspicious SMS and phone calls from persons claiming to be from the ministry and asking them to update their information on the ministry’s website.
UAE residents have been advised to stay vigilant against digital fraud and phone scams. They have been advised to be more wary of any suspicious messages or phone calls from unknown persons claiming to be from the ministry or SMS messages carrying one-time password (OTP).
The ministry and official authorities never ask people to update their information through SMS messages and urge the public to be more vigilant against suspicious calls and SMS messages to avoid falling victim to such crimes.