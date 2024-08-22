Dubai: The UAE has extradited Italian fugitive Danilo Coppola to the Italian authorities following his conviction for financial crimes, responding to an official request from the Italian government. The extradition was carried out in accordance with the bilateral extradition treaty between the UAE and Italy.

During a phone call, Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, and Carlo Nordio, Italian Minister of Justice, emphasised the importance of this decision, highlighting the strong judicial cooperation between both countries in upholding international law and ensuring justice.

The Ministers emphasised that the successful extradition of Coppola underscores both central authorities’ continuing and unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering international cooperation. This outcome is a reflection of the strong relationship between the UAE and Italy, and demonstrates the shared determination to ensure that justice is served. Such procedures confirm the continued collaboration between the UAE and Italy in the pursuit of international justice.

The Ministers added: “These agreements firmly illustrate our keenness to enhance cooperation on legal and judicial matters according to best international practices, aiming to reinforce efforts that combat serious and organised crime.

“This positive development in our judicial cooperation underlines our shared commitment to ensuring that there is no impunity for those who commit crimes and attempt to evade justice by seeking refuge overseas,” the Ministers stated.