Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by the Anti-Narcotics Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations, in collaboration with police stations and strategic partners, apprehended 181 unlicensed street vendors and seized a number of vehicles used to sell vegetables and fruits that did not meet health and safety standards. The crackdown took place from mid-March to April 25.
Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of the Anti-Infiltrators Department, said the arrests were part of the Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts, in cooperation with their partners, to enforce public safety regulations and maintain the city’s image.
He added that such phenomena would continue if community members showed interest and engagement, especially near workers’ accommodations. Col Al Shamsi warned the public against purchasing vegetables, fruits, and other food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads. He advised dealing only with licensed outlets to preserving their health and food safety.
Risks to customers
The director said the risks of purchasing food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads are significant, as these products may be of unknown origin, expired, and may not have undergone proper quality control checks to ensure their safety and compliance with standards. In addition, they may violate health regulations and food safety standards, with poor display and storage potentially leading to product damage and serious health risks for consumers.
Meanwhile, Major Jassim Mohammed Al Duhail, head of the Violators Control Department, affirmed that Dubai Police continue to apprehend violators around the clock, conducting surprise and continuous campaigns in all locations in collaboration with partners.
Maj Al Duhail stressed the importance of not dealing with unlicensed street vendors and urged the public to communicate with the relevant authorities to report any violations related to the sale of products, especially food items, through unlicensed vehicles so that necessary actions can be taken.