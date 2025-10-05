GOLD/FOREX
UAE court rejects claim over Dh34,199 in phone charges

Plaintiff fails to prove defendant’s involvement in disputed SIM card charges

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims has dismissed a lawsuit in which a man sought to hold another responsible for Dh34,199 in phone charges allegedly accrued on a SIM card registered in his name.

The plaintiff claimed the defendant exploited his situation by obtaining the SIM through his digital ID and using it for personal gain, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The plaintiff had requested repayment of the full amount, including any additional charges, along with legal interest from the date of the claim, court fees, and attorney’s fees. He also sought the appointment of a technical expert to verify call records.

According to the lawsuit, the defendant misrepresented himself as a government employee capable of helping the plaintiff secure financial aid and a loan to build a home extension for his son, who is of determination.

The defendant filed a counterstatement asking the court to dismiss the case and provided screenshots of phone conversations. The plaintiff later requested that a technical expert examine the call records.

In its ruling, the court noted that the plaintiff failed to provide conclusive evidence linking the defendant to the disputed charges or proving that he was unaware of the SIM’s usage.

The court observed that the plaintiff’s allegations—essentially claiming deceit—fall under criminal investigation rather than civil adjudication, and that the plaintiff had not requested the defendant to swear an oath regarding the claimed amounts.

Consequently, the court rejected the claim and ordered the plaintiff to bear the legal costs.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
Khitam Al Amir
Chief News Editor
