Sharjah: The bodies of family members who were killed by a 36-year-old Indian expat who subsequently jumped to his death from an 11th floor apartment on March 28 in Sharjah were repatriated to India midnight on Thursday.
The completed medical report was sent to the public prosecutor in Sharjah. The case is not closed but the bodies have been released, police confirmed to Gulf News.
A close friend of the family said all necessary documents and other formalities had been completed to allow for repatriation. An emergency travel certificate was arranged so the bodies could be flown home without passports.
The bodies were sent to Sharjah Airport after they were embalmed. The company of the victim bore the cost of the tickets and embalming. The deceased had no other family members in the UAE. The family had come to the UAE in 2020 .
Ongoing investigation
Police had summoned the manager of the company where the man worked for interrogation as well as a friend of the man’s wife.
Interrogations revealed that the man worked as director of a well-known electronics company in Dubai and had no financial problems. He made a decent living and cared for his family, police said.
The reason behind the crime is still under police investigation.