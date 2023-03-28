Man jumps to death from Sharjah high-rise after killing wife, 2 children

Sharjah: An Indian national killed his wife and two children, a boy, aged 4 and an 8-year-old girl before jumping to death from their 11th-floor flat located in Al Buhairah.
The Sharjah Police have confirmed the incident to Gulf News and said the reason behind it is still unknown and investigations are underway.
Upon receiving a call at 5:30pm the police and paramedics arrived at the scene. They recovered a note from the man's body which was addressing the authorities and said that he killed his wife and two children, and asked them to shift their bodies from upstairs.
The bodies of the deceased were first taken to the hospital and then to the forensic laboratory for autopsy procedures.
The family has been living in the building for the past six months, said the residents who live there.