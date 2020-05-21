Three cars were stolen from the Al Nuaimyah area in Ajman Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: A 19-year-old Asian man was arrested by the Ajman Police for stealing three cars that were left unattended in front of shops in the Al Nuaimyah area.

The stolen cars were parked in front of the shops with their engines on.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal and Investigation Department of Ajman Police, said the police received complaints from the car owners about the thefts while they were inside the shops.

Police formed a team to track down the suspect and arrested him with the help of Sharjah Police.

The accused and the case file were transferred to Public Prosecution.