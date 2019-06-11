Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A taxi driver accused of touching a woman customer inappropriately inside his vehicle is standing trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance.

In April, the Filipina accountant hailed the taxi at 9.44pm at Jumeirah Lake Towers and asked the driver to take her to her residence in Dubai Investment Park.

She sat on the passenger seat besides the 25-year-old Pakistani driver, but soon noticed that he was taking a wrong route.

“I asked him to take another road saying that I don’t have money to pay him for the extra distance. He then stopped the car on the main road and touched my body. He tried to kiss me and gave me Dh15. I pushed him away,” the woman said.

She then stepped out of the car, noted the plate number and alerted Dubai Police at Jebel Ali station.

The police arrested the driver who was later identified by the woman in a parade of suspects.