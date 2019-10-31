Four women hurt in the accident in Ras Al Khaimah on October 17

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khiamah Police have arrested a 38-year-old Pakistani motorist suspected in the accident which claimed lives of two Emirati brothers and left four women injured.

The aged 23 and 11 died on the spot while four women — including their mother and her daughter, aunt and daughter-in-law – sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the reckless driver escaped the scene after causing the fatal accident.

Brigadier Ahmad Al Sum Al Naqbi, director of the traffic and patrols department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the accident occurred on October 17 when the family were travelling in the car on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road.

The driver of the car in front of them powerfully stepped on the brakes and sped off. As a result the driver of the family’s car lost control, causing the car to veer off the road, rammed into a barrier and overturn several times.

Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

Investigations revealed the suspect worked as a security guard in one of the emirates. Police arrested him in cooperation with Umm Al Quwain and Dubai Police.

He was referred to traffic prosecution.

Major General Al Nuaimi stressed the keenness of the leadership and every employee in Ras Al Khaimah Police to provide the highest standards of security and safety for citizens and residents.

He stressed that causing death or injury on the road are traffic crimes punishable by law.