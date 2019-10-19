Sharjah/Ras Al Khaimah: Four people were killed in two separate road accidents in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates over the weekend.

In the first accident, two deaths occurred in Al Badayer area of Sharjah on Friday when the driver of a quad bike lost control and the vehicle turned over several times.

Police said at the time of the accident, four Indian men were sitting on the quad bike - two in front and two in the back.

While two of them died on the spot, two others who were injured were moved to Al Dhaid Hospital for treatment.

In the second accident, two young Emirati brothers were killed after their car veered off the Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road on Thursday night and rolled over. Their mother, sister and aunt sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital.