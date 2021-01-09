The device helps to transmit health information about the animals and the performance of their organs to the devices. Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: The Security Inspection Section (k9) at the Ports and Airports Police Department of the Sharjah Police General Command has launched a smart device to detect the activity of K9 dogs, and the impact of this on their security performance.

The device helps to transmit health information about the animals and the performance of their organs to the devices. This data will be transferred to the tablets and smartphones of the veterinary unit and the trainers, in order to facilitate the transfer of the readings instead of bringing them to the clinic to conduct traditional check ups such as their weight, activity, and other health information.

Brigadier Younis Al Hajri, Director of Sharjah Police Ports and Airports Department, praised the efforts of the Security Inspection Department (K9) in following up the latest smart technologies for the work of K9 dogs globally by developing the device, and placing it among the operating tools that contribute to the improvement of the work system.

Brainchild

The device is the brainchild of First Sergeant Moza Jamal Al Suwaidi, Veterinary Technician at the Veterinary Services Branch — Security Inspection Section (K9) at Sharjah Police. She explained that the wireless device is made of plastic, weighing 10 grams and is waterproof. It is charged every six months, and is placed on the collar on the dog’s neck. It is directly linked to the Veterinary Services Branch to follow up and read the data that it records about the dog. It is also linked to the phone, smartwatch, or iPad, which is available to the trainer or the supervisor of the K9 dog.