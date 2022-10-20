Sharjah: The Department of Criminal Investigations at the General Command of Sharjah Police has arrested a woman who blackmailed a man on the road after a voice clip went viral on social media on Wednesday.
In the clip, the man said that he was stopped by a woman on the road asking him to drop her as she did not have money. Once inside the vehicle, the woman allegedly stripped and asked the man to either give her Dh3,000 or she would call the police and land him in trouble.
The man did not lodge a complaint with the police fearing the repercussions at home. However, Sharjah Police, who monitored the clip, caught up with the duo and arrested the woman.
The case has been referred to Public Prosecution for further action.