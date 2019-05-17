Dubai: The rate of serious crime in the jurisdiction of Naif Police Station fell 13.5 per cent year-on-year in 2018. These numbers were revealed during an inspection by Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Commander in Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police.

Al Mansouri inspected the readiness of staff and services provided, and expressed his admiration of the distinguished level and efforts made by the police station and the awareness initiatives launched to raise awareness among residents in the area. Al Mansouri also reviewed workflow and called on staff to fulfil their jobs in a timely and accurate manner, streamlining customer transactions to improve quality and performance in order to upgrade standards to the highest levels.