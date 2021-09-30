Dubai Courts building. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Four men have been sentenced to one year in jail for kidnapping and assaulting a countryman following a dispute over gold bars.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the four men kidnapped the victim from the Naif area of Dubai in May. They assaulted him in a house before locking him up in a flat in Sharjah for three days. They allowed him to leave the flat after threatening to kill his family in India if he reported the incident to the police.

One of the defendants claimed that he had given the victim four gold bars to hand them over to his friend in India, but the victim did not do so.

Judges ordered to deport the defendants after the serving of their jail term.

Victim’s testimony

The 22-year-old victim, who works as a salesman, testified that he had only introduced the defendants to his friend to deliver the gold in India. “I was walking in Naif when the defendants arrived and dragged me to a nearby car after the dispute. They put me in a house and assaulted me, asking to connect them with the person who received the gold,” said the victim on record.

They took him to a flat in Sharjah and kept him confined for three days. The victim’s brother-in-law then reported the incident to the police.

“The defendants claimed that they would kill my family in India if alerted police,” added the victim.

However, the victim reported the incident to Dubai Police who arrested the four defendants. Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendants with kidnapping and threatening to kill the victim and his family members.