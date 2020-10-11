Dubai: Ten sailors have been accused of refuelling a ship at sea off Dubai shores. The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that two Iranian captains and eight sailors (One Indian and seven Iranians) were illegally transferring diesel to a ship in the middle of the sea in July this year.
According to the records, the Coast Guard patrol received a call from the command room to conduct a check in the area. An Emirati official testified they received the coordinates and two boats went to the area. The official testified that they saw a boat refuelling a ship through pipes.
“The boat withdrew the pipes and tried to escape but we stopped them and asked the sailors for their IDs. They claimed they didn’t have any documents,” the Emirati official said, according to records.
Charges
The sailors with their captains were arrested and brought to Dubai. According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the sailors ages between 23 to 51, were charged with illegally entering the country without documents or entry permits and transporting fuel through a ship without permission.
A verdict is expected on October 25. All defendants will remain under police custody.