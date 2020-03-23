Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Ajman: Police on Monday denied fake news circulating on social networking sites claiming that Ajman police are enforcing quarantine on members of a house in Ajman because of a restaurant worker infected with Coronavirus delivered food to them.

The General Command of Ajman Police confirmed that the information is baseless and untrue.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al-Matroushi, Director General of Police Operations at the General Command of Ajman Police, warned against the circulation and publication of rumours.

He said the police would track the person who spread the rumour on social media and prosecute him.