Highlights
- RAK authorities confiscated counterfeit items from 28 fashion brands.
- Public warned of the risks of buying counterfeit products.
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Anti-counterfeiting operatives of the Department of Economic Development (DED) and Police in Ras Al Khaimah seized 214,000 pieces of knock-off clothing with an original value of Dh91 million from a warehouse during the first quarter of 2023.
The enforcement action followed immediately upon the discovery of counterfeit goods and complaints filed by a legal entity entrusted by the trademark owners in the emirate.
Warehouse raided
Representatives of the brand owners reported the existence of a warehouse in one of the districts of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah containing counterfeit clothing bearing the logos of 28 international brands.
Faisal Elyoun, Director of the Department of Control and Commercial Protection, explained that the department had received a complaint stating that a company from outside the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah was practicing commercial fraud by storing counterfeit goods in abandoned warehouses inside the emirate.
The knock-offs are later moved to the different emirates in the country, to be sold in the markets at prices lower than the actual value of the trademark.
Following the complaint, coordination was made with the Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) at Ras Al Khaimah Police to raid the site and confiscate all counterfeit goods and vehicles used in transporting them.
Arrest
Police arrested the accused and referred them to the public prosecution for further action.
Olayoun warned the public of the risks of buying counterfeit products. He said that counterfeiters may change the product’s properties and colour, and that quality may decline over time, causing harm to the health and safety of individuals.