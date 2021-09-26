Dubai: Ever wondered what Dubai Customs does with all the fake goods it seizes during its many raids? Well, here’s the deal.
The IPR Department at the authority actually recycles these counterfeit products by turning them into useful items. And believe it or not, it covered as many as 113,000 counterfeit items for 13 brands, with a market value of Dh750,000 -- all with the aim to check piracy and support sustainable development.
Recycling helps brand owners get rid of copied products without affecting the environment.
The items recycled included everything from designer bags and clothes to cosmetics and the latest mobile phones and headphones.
Once recycled, the goods are used to make other materials.
In this latest round, the recycling operation took place in the presence of representatives of the American, German, South Korea, UK and French diplomatic missions and consulates, with the help of inspectors from Cargo Village and Jebel Ali Customs Centres and employees of the Dispute Section of the IPR Department.
The whole exercise took four days to finish, starting September 12.
“The IPR Department works closely with different partners to curb counterfeiting in line with the TRIPS agreement,” said Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department.
"The damage caused by counterfeit goods to the economy, environment and even perhaps our overall quality of life should be something of a given for most people. Perhaps Intellectual Property rights holders are those most likely to feel the true pinch of this rogue industry, but when one considers the big picture, it becomes clear that everyone is liable to be affected by counterfeiting and piracy,” he said.
“With this, we kill two birds with one stone: Protecting society from the hazards of counterfeiting and recycling them to conserve resources and protect the environment,” he added.