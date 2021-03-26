Sharjah: Corporal Mohammad Aziz from the Sharjah Airport Police Station was honoured by Brigadier General Ahmad Haji Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police General Command, in recognition of Aziz’s role in helping foil a gold smuggling attempt at Sharjah airport.
Corporal Aziz confiscated the gold hidden in secret pockets inside a passenger’s luggage. The smuggler was about to mislead security personnel and smuggle the gold out of the country, when an alert Aziz apprehended him.
Brigadier General Al Serkal praised Aziz’s efforts and said it was a model for all Sharjah Police employees and was a reflection of the dedication with which all employees of Sharjah Police performed their duties.
Brigadier Al Serkal said employees at that Airport Police Station in particular had been provided with a great deal of training to deal with such cases of smuggling.
Corporal Aziz said he felt honoured by the appreciation for his work and said it would serve as a great motivation for him in the discharge of his duties.