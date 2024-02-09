Dubai: Police in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have warned drivers to exercise extreme caution while on the road, emphasising the importance of not engaging in dangerous behaviours such as allowing passengers to stick their heads out of sunroof or sit in vehicle’s windows while driving.
This advisories from Dubai and the Abu Dhabi Police issued on Friday in the wake of a number of traffic accidents last year, which led to injuries due to individuals falling from moving vehicles.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, emphasised that such actions pose risk not to the individual involved in the action but also endanger lives of other road users.
He reiterated that offenders would face sever penalties under the Federal Traffic Law, including vehicle impoundment for 60 days, a fine of Dh2000, and 23 traffic points. Additionally, under Decree Resolution 30 of 2023, the cost to release an impounded vehicle can reach up to Dh50,000.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police also released a statement on Friday calling on motorists to adhere to traffic rules and instructions of police officers and avoid sticking out heads out of vehicle sunroof.
Al Mazrouei highlighted that sitting in windows or sitting on vehicle roofs while driving are hazardous behaviours that could lead to severe accidents or sudden falls, especially if the vehicle stops abruptly or is involved in a collision. Such incidents can also pose a threat to oncoming traffic, leading to further accidents.
He stressed that reducing traffic accidents is a shared responsibility that requires the collective effort of the police and the community. Many accidents are preventable and often result from the failure to adhere to traffic regulations. Al Mazrouei called on all societal segments to collaborate, advocating for adherence to traffic laws and the adoption of positive behaviours to ensure personal and public safety.
In the previous year, the General Directorate of Traffic recorded 1,183 violations in Dubai related to dangerous driving practices, resulting in the impoundment of 707 vehicles.